First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,581 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,375,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $62.36 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.