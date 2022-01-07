First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of AG opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.