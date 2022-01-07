First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of FRC opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

