First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $50,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 58.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $203.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

