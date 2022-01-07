First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the November 30th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

