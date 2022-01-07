First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDOW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Shares of EDOW opened at $32.01 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $32.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

