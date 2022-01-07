First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.35. 330,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 484,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.

