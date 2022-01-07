First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.