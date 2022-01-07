Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.00. 619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

