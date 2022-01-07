Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $175,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

