Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 55.6% in December

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDL remained flat at $$30.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

