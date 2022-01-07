Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.21

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 15790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

