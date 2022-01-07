Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $34.93. Flywire shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 1,867 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,118,311 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

