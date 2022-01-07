Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $42.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.85.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

