Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 235,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE:F opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

