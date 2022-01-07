Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.05. 1,720,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,874,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

