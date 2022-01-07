Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.58% of FOX worth $133,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

