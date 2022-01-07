Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.