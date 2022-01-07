Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 768,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

