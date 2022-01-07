Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $45.74 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FC shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

