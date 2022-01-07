Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $653.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72.

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

