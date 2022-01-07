Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

