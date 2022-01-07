Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

FREQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 2,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,623. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

