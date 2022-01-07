FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 38.5% in December

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $11,218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 28,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.