FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 38.5% in December

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.
In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
FSK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 28,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
