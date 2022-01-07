FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.14. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

