FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Up 5.8%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 18,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 793,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 265.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,104.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 5,853.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

