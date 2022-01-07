FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 97,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.08.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
