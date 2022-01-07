FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 97,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.08.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.