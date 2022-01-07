FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 690 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $303.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.