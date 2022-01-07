FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $195.00 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

