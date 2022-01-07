FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $1.01 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

