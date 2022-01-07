FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 4,580 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

