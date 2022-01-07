FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes $1.74 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $574.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $652.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.64, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.