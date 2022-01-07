Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,820,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 20,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 7,743,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

