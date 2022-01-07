Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $327.83 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $327.83 million and $2.60 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,858.65 or 0.99985768 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00093506 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006858 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00033580 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004059 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042677 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.78 or 0.00854605 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

