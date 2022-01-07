Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $327.83 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $327.83 million and $2.60 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

