FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

AKAM stock opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $23,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.