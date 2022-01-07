FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lear in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

NYSE LEA opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66. Lear has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lear by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.