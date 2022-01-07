FY2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

NYSE USB opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 656,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

