FY2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BRY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.81. Berry has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.