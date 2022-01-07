FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ST. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of ST stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

