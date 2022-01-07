FY2021 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Reduced by Wedbush

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.67 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.