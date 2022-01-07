FY2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Cut by Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $14.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.65.

Shares of WSM opened at $156.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.27. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $106.36 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,565,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

