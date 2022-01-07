G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel James S. Hanson Sells 1,445 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel James S. Hanson sold 1,445 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $15,331.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $421.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

