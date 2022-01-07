Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) vs. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Financial Survey

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gambling.com Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.23%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.86 $15.15 million N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 21.84 -$71.29 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

