Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

GMWKF stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.50. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.58. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of $118.95 and a 1 year high of $171.90.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

