Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.
GMWKF stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.50. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.58. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of $118.95 and a 1 year high of $171.90.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.