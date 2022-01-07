Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,716 shares of company stock worth $2,016,472 in the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

