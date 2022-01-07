Gary D. Burnison Sells 9,779 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KFY traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 438,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 720,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.