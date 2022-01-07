GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.08.

Shares of GDI opened at C$55.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

