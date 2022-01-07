GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDIFF. CIBC raised shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of GDIFF opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

