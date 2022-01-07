Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 47.61 ($0.64) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

