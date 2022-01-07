General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

